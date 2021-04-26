Public invited to cheer on high school baseball at Dragons stadium

High school students from across the Miami Valley are playing ball at Dayton’s biggest ballpark, and the public is invited to cheer them on.
This is the 16th season area high school baseball teams have gone head-to-head at Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons. Attendance this spring has been averaging about 250 fans.
“Usually (pre-pandemic), the program served as a fundraiser for the schools,” said Eric Deutsch, Dayton Dragons executive vice president. “On average, schools would raise over $30,000 through our program. Plus, the kids get to move a game to a first-class professional facility and play in front of larger crowds. (It’s) a great experience for them.”
A schedule of high school games will run through May 8. This schedule is subject to change, so check daytondragons.com to view upcoming games and purchase tickets.
Here is the complete 2021 schedule:
⚾April 29 at 7 p.m.
Bellbrook High School vs Xenia High School
⚾April 30 at 7 p.m.
Madeira High School vs Reading High School
⚾May 1 at 1 p.m.
Lima Perry High School vs Riverside High School
⚾May 1 at 4 p.m.
Lynchburg-Clay High School vs Blanchester High School
⚾May 1 at 7 p.m.
Northwestern High School vs Van Wert High School
⚾May 2 at 1 p.m.
Brookville High School vs Tippecanoe High School
⚾May 2 at 4 p.m.
Covington High School vs St. Henry High School
⚾May 4 at 7 p.m.
Wilmington High School vs East Clinton High School
⚾May 6 at 7 p.m.
Richmond High School vs Union County High School
⚾May 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Carroll High School vs Alter High School
⚾May 7 at 7 p.m.
Lima Bath High School vs Minster High School
⚾May 8 at 10 a.m.
Spencerville High School vs Botkins High School
⚾May 8 at 1 p.m.
Middletown High School vs Miamisburg High School
⚾May 8 at 4 p.m.
Greenville High School vs Lebanon High School
⚾May 8 at 7 p.m.
Bethel High School vs Fort Loramie High School