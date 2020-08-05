Quilliam — the Boonshoft Discovery Zoo’s adorable, forecasting hedgehog — has died

Quilliam took over Groundhog Day duties in 2017 after Rosie, the beloved Boonshoft groundhog, died of cancer.

Quilliam, the African Pygmy Hedgehog at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, made a weather prediction on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The annual event became known as Hedgehog Day at the museum.

Quilliam was an educational ambassador animal and traveled around the Miami Valley to various community organizations inspiring and entertaining children and adults alike.

How to help

In honor of the memory of Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum is offering supporters an opportunity to assist the Live Animals Department in caring for the animal ambassadors.

Through the Adopt an Animal program, patrons will be able to symbolically adopt Quilliam for the next 30 days. Contact the museum at 937-275-7431 or www.BoonshoftMuseum.org for more information.