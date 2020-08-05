Breaking News

Quilliam, the fan-favorite, forecasting hedgehog from the Boonshoft Discovery Zoo has died

X

Quilliam — the Boonshoft Discovery Zoo’s adorable, forecasting hedgehog — has died

Quilliam , the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery hedgehog, has died.
Quilliam , the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery hedgehog, has died.

Credit: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Credit: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

What to Know | 23 minutes ago
By Lisa Powell

Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s hedgehog who filled in as weather forecaster on Groundhog Day, has died.

The African Pygmy Hedgehog was born in 2016 and died from kidney failure related to old age, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery announced.

Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s African Pygmy Hedgehog, has died. SUBMITTED
Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s African Pygmy Hedgehog, has died. SUBMITTED

“Quilliam was an integral part of our Discovery Zoo family, and he will be sorely missed,” Stephanie Hylinski, the museum’s curator of live animals, said in a news release.

ExploreBoonshoft’s Rosie the Groundhog dies, hedgehog rolls into her shoes

Hedgehogs have short lifespans, and usually live two to four years under human care. The Boonshoft Museum’s Live Animal staff made the difficult decision to have him humanely euthanized.

Quilliam took over Groundhog Day duties in 2017 after Rosie, the beloved Boonshoft groundhog, died of cancer.

Quilliam, the African Pygmy Hedgehog at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, made a weather prediction on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Quilliam, the African Pygmy Hedgehog at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, made a weather prediction on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

The annual event became known as Hedgehog Day at the museum.

Quilliam was an educational ambassador animal and traveled around the Miami Valley to various community organizations inspiring and entertaining children and adults alike.

ExploreDayton’s Art in the City goes virtual, featuring over 100 local artists

How to help

In honor of the memory of Quilliam, the Boonshoft Museum is offering supporters an opportunity to assist the Live Animals Department in caring for the animal ambassadors.

Through the Adopt an Animal program, patrons will be able to symbolically adopt Quilliam for the next 30 days. Contact the museum at 937-275-7431 or www.BoonshoftMuseum.org for more information.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.