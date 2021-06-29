Raise your glass: Brewery patio now open in front of Dragons stadium

Fans of the Dayton Dragons and Lock 27 Brewing have reason to raise their glasses.
Lock 27, located at 329 East First St. in the Dayton Dragons Plaza, has officially opened its new patio to customers.
The brewery worked collectively with the City of Dayton and the Dayton Dragons to come up with a few operational agreements to occupy the space where the patio is now located. Opening up the outside of the brewery to a permanent patio has been something Lock 27 has wanted to do since the day they opened the downtown location, said Lock 27′s sales and products manager, Colin Barnhart.
“There’s always been want for outdoors (space),” Barnhart said. “We’ve got the great garage doors but everybody always seems to want to actually be outside. So, we’re really, really happy that we were able to come to an agreement with the Dragons and the city. We’re just appreciative of the opportunity.”
The patio’s capacity is about 64 — 16 Adirondack chairs, 16 seats around tables and additional room for roughly 32 people standing.
Since this spring, the patio has been “half-heartedly open,” according to Barnhart. The tables and chairs are in place, though customers still need to go inside to place their food and beverage orders.
Within coming weeks, Barnhart said, the kegerator will be staffed on the patio so customers can get full bar and food service from outside. Next year, Lock 27 plans to have a permanent bar built on the patio.
Lock 27 is currently down about 20 employees from where they would ideally be at the downtown location. Anyone interested in applying should visit the brewery’s application page at indeed.com/cmp/Lock-27-Brewing.
“You’ll see the patio evolve over the next coming weeks and into the summer,” Barnhart said. “You’ll see the kegerator show up. You’ll see lights go up out there. We’re going to have a little stage for two to three-member bands, and simple things like flower boxes.”