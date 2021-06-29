Raise your glass: Brewery patio now open in front of Dragons stadium

Since this spring, the patio has been “half-heartedly open,” according to Barnhart. The tables and chairs are in place, though customers still need to go inside to place their food and beverage orders.

Lock 27, located at 329 East First St. in the Dayton Dragons Plaza, has officially opened its new patio to customers.

Within coming weeks, Barnhart said, the kegerator will be staffed on the patio so customers can get full bar and food service from outside. Next year, Lock 27 plans to have a permanent bar built on the patio.

Lock 27 is currently down about 20 employees from where they would ideally be at the downtown location. Anyone interested in applying should visit the brewery’s application page at indeed.com/cmp/Lock-27-Brewing.

“You’ll see the patio evolve over the next coming weeks and into the summer,” Barnhart said. “You’ll see the kegerator show up. You’ll see lights go up out there. We’re going to have a little stage for two to three-member bands, and simple things like flower boxes.”