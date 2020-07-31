Remembrance Candles available for moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims

One such planned event is a community Nine Minutes of Silence planned for Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:04 p.m. The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) partnered with the new 1880 Candle Co. to sell remembrance candles to be used during the event.

The candles are part of the 1880 Candle Co’s Candles for Care movement. Since the candle company launched this spring, owners Shana and John Lloyd have donated candles for nonprofits and fundraisers, including The Victory Project, YWCA Dayton, and first responders working on the coronavirus crisis.