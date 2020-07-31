Breaking News

Remembrance Candles available for moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims

Remembrance Candles being sold for the moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims. Funds will benefit the Oregon District Business Association.
Credit: Shana Lloyd

What to Know | 27 minutes ago
By Libby Ballengee, Contributing Writer
Proceeds from the candle sales will be donated to Oregon District business group

Tuesday, Aug. 4, will mark a year since nine people were killed, and many others injured, as a result of a mass shooting in the Oregon District.

The City of Dayton has announced memorial events branded as “Dayton Shines” to remember and honor victims and survivors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the events will be solitary, virtual or limited to small groups. Officials are asking the community to continue to observe safety guidelines as outlined by the state while participating in memorial events.

The1880 Candle Co is making custom candles in memory of Oregon District victims
Credit: Shana Lloyd

One such planned event is a community Nine Minutes of Silence planned for Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:04 p.m. The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) partnered with the new 1880 Candle Co. to sell remembrance candles to be used during the event.

The candles are part of the 1880 Candle Co’s Candles for Care movement. Since the candle company launched this spring, owners Shana and John Lloyd have donated candles for nonprofits and fundraisers, including The Victory Project, YWCA Dayton, and first responders working on the coronavirus crisis.

Remembrance Candles available for the moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims
Credit: Shana Lloyd

The Dayton Shines remembrance candles are on sale for $10 each, and will be available for purchase until noon on Sunday, Aug. 2. Purchases can be made online at www.1880candleco.com/daytonshines.

Candles can be picked up on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3-4, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at a tent set up at Front Street, near the corner of 1001 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton.

Remembrance Candles available for the moment of silence in memory of Oregon District victims
Credit: Shana Lloyd

Those who live out of the area, or cannot participate, can purchase a candle online, and 1880 Candle will light it on the person’s behalf during Nine Minutes of Silence. Those who purchase a candle can also include a message at checkout.

All proceeds from the candles will be donated to the Oregon District Business Association, with the goal of raising $10,000.

Information on additional memorial events can be found at: www.daytonohio.gov/daytonshines

