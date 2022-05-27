Rooftop yoga returns to downtown Dayton

Caption BodyGarage Dayton, located at 123 Webster Street, is offering a rooftop yoga session every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting, for $10 with instructor Brittani Jarrendt. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption BodyGarage Dayton, located at 123 Webster Street, is offering a rooftop yoga session every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting, for $10 with instructor Brittani Jarrendt. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

She explained that people do yoga for one of three reasons:

1. Physical: They want to get in shape

2. Mental: They need mental clarity or peace

3. Spiritual: They seek a higher spiritual experience

“Usually what we find is that whatever avenue they go in they tend to experience all three at some point,” Jarrendt said. “I’m all about moving the body. We don’t want to stiffen up our joints, we want to stay fluid and flow throughout life.”

Jarrendt said the stress relieving part of yoga is always a bonus.

“Usually you just have a lot of peace and mental clarity following your practice. Putting your body in challenging positions and poses challenges your mind as well,” Jarrendt said. “Putting yourself through that and overcoming that, you come out stronger physically and mentally after your practice.

She added that the views, the feel of the wind and the friendly crowd makes the rooftop classes an even better experience.

BodyGarage Dayton kicked off the rooftop yoga season last Saturday. They are planning to hold a welcoming event Saturday, June 4 after class with complimentary mimosas, coffee, cold brew and orange juice.

As the rooftop season continues, Jarrendt said they are planning to add sunset yoga.

For more information, visit BodyGarage’s Facebook or Instagram pages.