Lebanon signs stipulation not to enforce section of abortion ban, may amend ordinance
Rooftop yoga returns to downtown Dayton

BodyGarage Dayton, located at 123 Webster Street, is offering a rooftop yoga session every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., weather permitting, for $10 with instructor Brittani Jarrendt.

BodyGarage Dayton, located at 123 Webster St. is hosting rooftop yoga from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays, weather permitting, for $10 with instructor Brittani Jarrendt.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
18 minutes ago

It’s time to start your Saturday morning with some fresh air, sunshine and an energizing flow. Rooftop yoga season is upon us in downtown Dayton.

BodyGarage Dayton, located at 123 Webster St. is hosting rooftop yoga from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays, weather permitting, for $10 with instructor Brittani Jarrendt.

“We have a view that nobody else has,” Jarrendt said.

ExploreSUMMER FESTIVAL GUIDE: Your look at events happening across the Dayton area

Jarrendt has been teaching yoga for three years.Her yoga classes are for any level, she said. All you have to do is bring a yoga mat and some water.

“They should just come to one class, try it out and if it’s something that they want to dive a little further into, I’m happy to meet with them one-on-one,” Jarrendt said.







She explained that people do yoga for one of three reasons:

1. Physical: They want to get in shape

2. Mental: They need mental clarity or peace

3. Spiritual: They seek a higher spiritual experience

“Usually what we find is that whatever avenue they go in they tend to experience all three at some point,” Jarrendt said. “I’m all about moving the body. We don’t want to stiffen up our joints, we want to stay fluid and flow throughout life.”







Jarrendt said the stress relieving part of yoga is always a bonus.

“Usually you just have a lot of peace and mental clarity following your practice. Putting your body in challenging positions and poses challenges your mind as well,” Jarrendt said. “Putting yourself through that and overcoming that, you come out stronger physically and mentally after your practice.

ExploreDid you know there is a breakfast food truck in downtown Dayton?

She added that the views, the feel of the wind and the friendly crowd makes the rooftop classes an even better experience.

BodyGarage Dayton kicked off the rooftop yoga season last Saturday. They are planning to hold a welcoming event Saturday, June 4 after class with complimentary mimosas, coffee, cold brew and orange juice.

As the rooftop season continues, Jarrendt said they are planning to add sunset yoga.

For more information, visit BodyGarage’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

