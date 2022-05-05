dayton-daily-news logo
Sabrina Pritchett to join Dayton Art Institute leadership team

58 minutes ago

Dayton native Sabrina Pritchett is the newest member of Dayton Art Institute’s leadership team in the role of external affairs director.

Sabrina Pritchett has been named the Dayton Art Institute's external affairs director. CONTRIBUTED

Sabrina Pritchett has been named the Dayton Art Institute's external affairs director. CONTRIBUTED

Sabrina Pritchett has been named the Dayton Art Institute's external affairs director. CONTRIBUTED

In her new role, Pritchett will oversee all aspects of marketing, communications and media relations for the museum, as well as guiding the museum’s signature fundraising events, Art Ball, Oktoberfest and Bourbon & Bubbles. She comes to the DAI from Central State University, where she served as associate director of University PR and Marketing for the past six years.

“Passionate about all things related to digital, consumer engagement, and marketing and communications, Sabrina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a release. “She has spent the last 20 years developing award-winning campaigns for major organizations and has an extensive network of connections throughout the Dayton Region. We look forward to welcoming her to the museum, as we transition out of the pandemic and develop new strategies to grow our audiences in the coming years.”

ExploreNew vendor serving up bagels, sandwiches and soups opens at 2nd Street Market

At Central State, Pritchett oversaw the university’s digital marketing and ad strategy, driving record enrollment and brand presence. She also oversaw the production and execution of signature university-wide and division-specific events, including MOU University Partnerships, Commencement and Ohio Statehouse events.

Prior to that, Pritchett served as head of marketing at Greater Dayton RTA, where she developed extensive educational outreach and communications campaigns to inform the local community about the benefits of RTA, and to engage with the community and generate excitement about public transit. Coining the tagline, “It’s Time to Ride”, Pritchett developed the new “RTA Green” brand platform, which included the new bus designs you see today, transitioning from the agency’s decades-old yellow-and-black design within her first seven months in the role, positioning the agency as the “go to” model for national public transit marketing programs. In addition, she developed the Customer Service Promise and On-time Service Guarantee to deepen customer loyalty, community engagement and ridership retention. She also created the RTA on the Road mobile marketing vehicle, custom-fitted with onboard online kiosks for easy customer access among other engaging features.

ExploreCinco de Mayo 2022: The best places to celebrate

In the area of events management, Pritchett also served as Chief Marketing Officer for Synergy Events Group.

A product of the city of Dayton school system, Pritchett currently lives in Clayton, where she serves as a planning commissioner for the city.

For more information about the Dayton Art Institute, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4ART (4278).

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

