Vegetation removal has most of Indian Lake ready for boaters, officials say
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

The Taste, a festival spotlighting Dayton-area restaurants and businesses, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.

Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste spotlights local restaurants and venues including Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering, Young’s Jersey Dairy, Butter Cafe, The Spicy Olive and Fresco.

New businesses added to the 35th annual event include Insomnia Cookies and Jubie’s Creamery.

“As an organization that promotes local businesses, what we’re trying to do is showcase the culinary talents in our region and really try to get people to maybe experience something from a restaurant or caterer that they haven’t tried before,” said Ann-Lisa Allen, president of the KMO Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees have until midnight to purchase a ticket for $25 online, at the Fraze box office or at the chamber. Tickets will cost $30 tomorrow. Admission for children 10 and under is $10.

Allen described The Taste as an after-hours networking event and a fun date night activity.

“It’s all you can eat all evening from all the participants,” she said.

This year the festival has just over 20 vendors participating.

“Normally we have more participants, but the restaurant industry is really struggling with staffing,” Allen said. “Some of our regulars are not able to participate this year.”

The Taste is the chamber’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help provide business services to area businesses.

The event will also feature a live band, raffle baskets not valued less than $500 and a silent auction.

“It’s always exciting because the restaurants get so excited,” Allen said. “They love participating in this event and we just love to see them showcase their business.”

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com/the-taste-2022.

