Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses

Attendees have until midnight to purchase a ticket for $25 online, at the Fraze box office or at the chamber. Tickets will cost $30 tomorrow. Admission for children 10 and under is $10.

Allen described The Taste as an after-hours networking event and a fun date night activity.

“It’s all you can eat all evening from all the participants,” she said.

This year the festival has just over 20 vendors participating.

“Normally we have more participants, but the restaurant industry is really struggling with staffing,” Allen said. “Some of our regulars are not able to participate this year.”

The Taste is the chamber’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help provide business services to area businesses.

The event will also feature a live band, raffle baskets not valued less than $500 and a silent auction.

“It’s always exciting because the restaurants get so excited,” Allen said. “They love participating in this event and we just love to see them showcase their business.”

The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.fraze.com/the-taste-2022.