Scripted in Black free summer movie nights expand across Dayton region

Scripted in Black, a “high-vibe” creative collective, will present its third annual summer movie series beginning Saturday, Aug. 12.

Each year, Scripted in Black (SIB) has worked with The Neon in downtown Dayton to organize film screenings that promote fellowship and celebrate Black filmmakers, actors, storytellers and other creatives. The latest installment comes with new venues and a new name reflecting artistic growth: Reel Culture Films: Summer Movie Series.

“Expanding locations has allowed SIB to offer even more activations rooted in Black culture, art and creativity,” according to organizers.

This summer SIB partners with Springfield Museum of Art, Dayton Metro Library, The Neon and Flyghtwood. Before each screening, there will be a social hour for moviegoers to meet and interact with SIB in a way that relates to the themes of the slated film.

“I’m so thrilled to bring an elevated experience back to the community this year in a way that keeps intentionality at the forefront in all we do,” said Dana Graham, SIB founder and creative director. “Our partners in this series are helping us to honor the importance of Black storytelling through film in a way that fosters togetherness, pride and connection.”

Credit: Scripted in Black Credit: Scripted in Black

This year’s lineup:

“The Photograph ” - Saturday, Aug. 12; Social Hour: 7-8 p.m., Screening: 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield. Guests can enjoy a layered evening of community and cinema with self-guided tours of the juried members exhibit as well as scenic views, local food trucks and vendors.

” - Saturday, Aug. 12; Social Hour: 7-8 p.m., Screening: 8:30 p.m. at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield. Guests can enjoy a layered evening of community and cinema with self-guided tours of the juried members exhibit as well as scenic views, local food trucks and vendors. “Soul” - Saturday, Aug. 19; Social Hour: 2-3 p.m., Screening: 3:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Guests can enjoy a more traditional movie experience indoors with a large screen, varied seating and light refreshments.

- Saturday, Aug. 19; Social Hour: 2-3 p.m., Screening: 3:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Guests can enjoy a more traditional movie experience indoors with a large screen, varied seating and light refreshments. “Crooklyn” - Sunday, Aug. 27; Social Hour: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Screening: 4 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. SIB returns to its original home for movie nights with an interactive social hour reflecting the theme of the film.

- Sunday, Aug. 27; Social Hour: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Screening: 4 p.m. at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. SIB returns to its original home for movie nights with an interactive social hour reflecting the theme of the film. “ATL” - Saturday, Sept. 9; Social Hour 7-8 p.m., Screening: 8:30 p.m. at Flyghtwood, 4533 Covenant House Dr., Trotwood. Flyghtwood Founder/Owner Chris Wright, a former professional basketball player, has shared this space with SIB to give back to the community. This drive-in style experience encourages guests to bring snacks, drinks and blankets for maximum enjoyment.

The SIB Movie Nights have been a ticketed event in the past, but due to the collective’s rebrand and expansion this year’s series is free.

“It’s important to create these inclusive spaces and experiences that everyone has access to that uplift Black culture, creativity, and authentic community,” said Ashley Brooks, SIB event series coordinator. “Our movie series and intentional social hours are a great example of that, and I’m excited to see the growth over the years!”

For more information on Scripted in Black, visit https://www.scriptedinblack.com/ or Scripted in Black’s Facebook page.