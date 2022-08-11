Seattle bakery returns to Dayton with hand held pies for pop-up event

Piroshky Piroshky will be set up in the brewery’s customer brewing area next week. Eudora Brewing Company said on its Facebook page they will have one dedicated five-minute parking spot.

Wednesday is also trivia night at the brewery.

“We would love to have you stay for trivia – just be sure to bring a cooler and/or some ice packs to keep your frozen piroshkies cold in your vehicle while you play,” the brewery said in a post.

Piroshky Piroshky is located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market and usually has a long line out the door.

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city,” said Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky. “We listened and decided to travel to cities across the United States to meet our customers personally – and connect with our community across the country.”

The bakery is celebrating its 30th anniversary by touring the U.S.

For more information or to place an order for pickup, visit www.piroshkybakery.com.