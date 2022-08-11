BreakingNews
I-71 standoff: Gunman in body armor tries to breach FBI’s Cincinnati office
Seattle bakery returns to Dayton with hand held pies for pop-up event

Piroshky Piroshky is partnering with Eudora Brewing Co. to bring hand held pies to area residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Credit: Piroshky Piroshky

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
29 minutes ago

A Seattle bakery known for its hand held pies is returning to the Dayton area for a pre-order pickup event.

Piroshky Piroshky is partnering with Eudora Brewing Co., located at 3022 Wilmington Pike, to bring its famous pies to area residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in pre-ordering have until Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. to order a box of fully baked, frozen piroshkies. There is a $50 minimum purchase.

A piroshky (pee-roash-KEE) is a hand held pie made of yeast-leavened dough, stuffed with a sweet or savory filling and either fried or baked. Common fillings include meats, vegetables, fruits or jams. The pie is described as a great on-the-go food you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a snack.

Best sellers include the smoked salmon pate, potato & cheese, chocolate cream hazelnut roll, beef & cheese piroshky, veggie chipotle (vegan) and cinnamon cardamom braid, according to the bakery’s website.

Piroshky Piroshky will be set up in the brewery’s customer brewing area next week. Eudora Brewing Company said on its Facebook page they will have one dedicated five-minute parking spot.

Wednesday is also trivia night at the brewery.

“We would love to have you stay for trivia – just be sure to bring a cooler and/or some ice packs to keep your frozen piroshkies cold in your vehicle while you play,” the brewery said in a post.

Piroshky Piroshky is located in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market and usually has a long line out the door.

“Over the years, when people visit our bakery from all over U.S., they often ask when we will be in their city,” said Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky. “We listened and decided to travel to cities across the United States to meet our customers personally – and connect with our community across the country.”

The bakery is celebrating its 30th anniversary by touring the U.S.

For more information or to place an order for pickup, visit www.piroshkybakery.com.

