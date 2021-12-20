Hamburger icon
Second Wingstop location now open in Dayton

By Sarah Franks
53 minutes ago

Daytonians north of Dayton can now get their Wingstop fix a lot easier.

A second area Wingstop is now open at 4149 N. Main St. in Dayton. The restaurant is also located at 2006 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. near the Dayton Mall.

The new location is open for both carryout and delivery. Wingstop is opening Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Saturdays.

A Wingstop spokesperson could not be reached at the time of this report. The story will be updated with more information as soon as it’s available.

