Selfie exhibit celebrating Black History Month opens at Gem City Market

The exhibit features six different walls for people to explore and take selfies with:

The Fruitful Wall

The Bubble Wall

Mr. Rickey Poole

The Gem Wall

Sankofa

Empower

In recognition of Black History Month and honoring someone in the city that has made a big impact, Gem City Selfie chose Rickey Poole, founder and owner of Natural Foods + Juice Caboose. Poole opened his first juice bar and natural grocer location at 2901 Philadelphia Dr. in Dayton over two decades ago. He also has a Kettering location in addition to The Water Store & Energy Clinic in Dayton.

The backdrops in the exhibit were designed by local artists Melody Finister and Byron Smith.

“Being a part of this exhibit helps me give back to the community, to help push a message by using colors and color therapy to enhance a mood and push a vision for the entire community,” said Finister.

“Mental health is a big problem that we have in the community, so to be a part of this and to be able to include my artwork with it is a great feeling,” added Smith.

The exhibit is free. Anyone who takes selfies are encouraged to tag Gem City Selfie in their photos.