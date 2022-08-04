dayton-daily-news logo
Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday

Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
54 minutes ago

Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try.

“Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”

Seltzers include Bud Light, Cutwater, Mike’s Hard, SESH, Sonic, High Noon, White Claw and many others.

Seltzer Fest will also feature several food trucks, live music, art for sale and giveaways.

“We will also have over six artists from the Front Street Gallery with art available for purchase,” the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said. “We wanted to tie the Front Street Gallery in to the event to support our local artists in the community.”

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door for those wanting to participate in Seltzer Fest. Guests will receive 10, 4-ounce tastes and a sampling glass. To purchase tickets, click here.

A beer garden will be available for those who do not wish to partake in Seltzer Fest.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/event/seltzer-fest-art-show/ or the event’s Facebook page.

Other upcoming events hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association include Bacon Fest on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Taco & Nacho Fest - Nacho Typical Food Fest on Saturday, Aug. 27.

