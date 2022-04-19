SHARE YOUR MEMORIES: Local ice cream shop wants you to send photos

As the weather is warming up, a local ice cream shop wants you to send in your favorite photo memories.
Jet Freeze, located at 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek, is asking customers to post their favorite photos in the comment section of this Facebook post to be featured in the ice cream shop:
We want to add new memories in the lobby, send us your favorite photo memory at Jet Freeze, and we’ll put them up for...Posted by Jet Freeze on Monday, April 18, 2022
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook post had 90 comments with the majority including photos.
For more information or to send in your photo, click here.
