Sinclair students open Wednesday night bakery at Dayton campus

The Capstone Café Bakery is a display of progression for the Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts Department students, she explained. The treats reflect the classes they have completed during their education at Sinclair and includes their own twists.

“It is exciting to see the growth of the students,” Rosbough said. “They really take each product and make it their own.”

The bakery is open to the public. Customers can expect a variety of freshly prepared pastries, bread, cakes, doughnuts, candies, pies and more.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Rosbough said there are 10 students participating in this Pastry Art Capstone.

“They come in days before their class to prepare laminated dough, fillings, sauces, and icings just to bring everything together for the bakery,” Rosbough said.

The bakery and restaurant focus on creating real-life experience for students. Rosbough said in the future they hope to add additional items to the bakery such as soups, salads and sandwiches.

The Capstone Café Bakery is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19. The bakery accepts VISA or Mastercard only.