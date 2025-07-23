‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Streetcar Named Desire,’ ‘Raisin in the Sun’ among shows to see across Dayton region in August

Aug. 1-2, The John Legend Theater

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s incredibly melodic tale of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn and his foul-mouthed plant “Audrey II,” named after his coworker crush, features such gems as “Skid Row,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Suddenly Seymour” and the toe-tapping title tune.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield. Tickets are $12.62-$17.82. Visit onthestage.tickets/show/the-john-legend-theater.

The SpongeBob Musical

Aug. 1-9, Springboro Community Theatre

SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and many more residents of Bikini Bottom tell an engaging, universal story of adventure, community, politics, identity and hope. The musical’s Tony Award-nominated songs are written by David Bowie, Panic! At the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles and John Legend among others.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. Free admission. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be available on site. Visit borotheatre.org.

A Streetcar Named Desire

Aug. 3, The NEON

In London’s West End in 2014, Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster starred in Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece “A Streetcar Named Desire,” a riveting account of Blanche DuBois’ disillusionment and fragility upon reuniting in New Orleans with her sister, Stella Kowalski, and cruel brother-in-law Stanley. The NEON’s one-time only screening is a must-see for fans of this legendary work.

How to go: 3 p.m. Sunday at The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Tickets are $12.50. Visit neonmovies.com.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Through Aug. 3, Lebanon Theatre Company

William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin and Rebecca Feldman’s delightful 2005 musical comedy returns to the region under the direction of Rachel Brown. This witty, satirical, naughty and tender tale about six awkward spelling champions received the Tony Award for Sheinkin’s smart libretto, formulated from Feldman’s improvisational play “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E” originally performed by the New York-based improvisational troupe The Farm. Finn (Tony-winning composer of “Falsettos”) brings their frustrations and hopes to the forefront with terrific character-specific songs such as “My Friend, the Dictionary,” “Pandemonium,” “I’m Not That Smart,” “Magic Foot,” “Woe is Me,” “The I Love You Song,” and the bouncy title tune.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St. Tickets are $22. Call 513-228-0932 or visit ltcplays.com.

Street Beats

Aug. 10, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

DCDC, entering its 57th season, provides a community-minded afternoon of free performances, music, games and bookbag giveaways. “Take a journey through DCDC’s spaces where the magic begins, see DCDC’s unparalleled dancers in performance, get up and line dance with DCDC dancers,” organizers said in a press statement. “There will be great food, special activities planned for children, music to groove to, local vendors and more.”

How to go: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, DCDC Studios, 840 Germantown St., Dayton. Free admission. Visit dcdc.org.

Matilda: The Musical

Through Aug. 10, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, composer Tim Minchin and librettist Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed 2010 British musical tells the inspirational story of Matilda, a little girl with intelligence, wit and special powers. Born to abusive parents and coping with her school’s mean headmistress, Matilda finds reassurance in her relationship with her teacher Miss Honey, who recognizes her uniqueness. Songs include “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” “Revolting Children” and “My House.” Hazel Edwards and Alexandra Kiefaber share the title role.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $44-$80. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

Credit: Justin Walton Credit: Justin Walton

Dancing in the Moonlight

Aug. 13, Muse Machine

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Muse Machine presents a summer concert featuring current students and alumni from Muse musicals across the past 40 years. The concert is dedicated in memory of Lorna Dawes, former Muse executive director and passionate arts advocate who passed away in 2024.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $22-$81. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Aug. 14-Sept. 14, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Described as “part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes,” Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields’ comical play-within-a-play concerns the opening night of Cornley University Drama Society’s production of The Murder at Haversham Manor. Hilarity ensues when situations implode.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $70-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

A Raisin in the Sun

Aug. 22-Sept. 7, Dayton Theatre Guild

Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic drama concerns the Younger family who dreams of more in 1950s Chicago.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.) and 3 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Parade

Aug. 22-Sept. 7, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Composer Jason Robert Brown and librettist Alfred Uhry’s Tony Award-winning musical drama is based on a gripping true story. In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man in Georgia, stands accused of the murder of a 13-year-old girl who works in his factory. Battling prejudice and false accusations, Leo’s only defenders are a governor with a conscience and his Southern wife who emerges as his staunch advocate. Brown’s marvelous score includes “The Old Red Hills of Home,” “How Can I Call This Home?,” “You Don’t Know This Man,” “The Factory Girls/Come Up to My Office” and “All the Wasted Time.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Tickets are $18. 937-429-4737 or visit bctheatre.org.