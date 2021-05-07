Recycling event helps people get rid of Styrofoam, turns it into new items

Have any extra Styrofoam around the house? Drop it off to be recycled into something new at Welcome Stadium in Dayton next Saturday.
The recycling event is the result of a collaboration between Montgomery County Environmental Services, the City of Dayton and Eco Development.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15, volunteers will be at Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., to unload Styrofoam so it can be recycled.
The event is free and open to the public regardless of where participants live.
Those dropping off Styrofoam items will not have to leave their vehicle during the event. Do not bring used food containers to be recycled.
The Styrofoam will be collected by Eco Development and taken to its facility in Mason to process the items and turn them into new products, including surfboards, pictures frames and polystyrene.
The recycling event is in response to a collection in January in collaboration with the City of Centerville and Centerville Washington Twp. Park District.
Anyone with questions can contact Montgomery County Solid Waste District at 937-225-4999.