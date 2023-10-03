Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

The 46th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato soup, loaded potatoes, potato candy and much more.

The festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 7 with a Tater Trot 5K at 8 a.m. that starts at Walton Park and runs through Spring Valley. The walk/run will be followed by the opening of the festival at 9 a.m.

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can expect over 130 vendors, live music, a baking contest, library book sale, new displays at the local museum, mums, a cruise-in, kiddie tractor pull, pet parade, and mashed potato tug of war among other activities.

Each year festival organizers try to improve upon the past, said Festival Chair Jon Keck. Having run out of potato soup last year, a larger amount of soup is being prepared this year. Keck expects the festival to go through 200 to 300 gallons of soup in just one day.

Other festival staples include ribbon fries, pork chops, chicken noodles, beef and noodles, steak and potatoes, and apple dumplings.

1 / 59 Loaded potatoes, baked potatoes mashed potatoes, french fries and the ever popular string fries were the featured foods during the 45th Annual Spring Valley Potato Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2. The weekend event also featured a potato tug-of-war, crafts, vendors and live entertainment. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Proceeds from the festival will go back directly into the community. The Spring Valley Association of Community and Townships Services (ACTS) that benefits from the festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the community through historical preservation, community beautification and youth activities among other efforts.

The festival runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Festival parking is available south of town in Walton Park.

For more information about the Spring Valley Potato Festival, visit www.springvalleyohioacts.com or the festival’s Facebook page.