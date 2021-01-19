JUST IN: Springboro deli to shut its doors after more than 26 years

“After almost 27 years, we have made the decision to close,” the deli’s owners said. “This last year hasn’t been easy, and there were many factors involved. The biggest is not being able to justify the commitment of signing a year or more lease when we don’t know what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has supported us all these years!!”

The restaurant’s last day of business will be Saturday, Jan. 30, the post said. “Stop by and see us before we go!” the owners said.