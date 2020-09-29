Springboro Starbucks closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Several other restaurants across the region have dealt with a similar situation of one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 over the past four months. In early July, the Starbucks coffee shop at Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725) and Lyons Road in Washington Twp. shut down for several days after one of its employees tested positive.

According to “Responsible Restart Ohio” protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”