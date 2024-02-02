‘Bog of Cats’ has mostly female cast, Dayton Ballet’s program and other arts news you should know

Guest director Gina Handy Minyard, artistic director of Magnolia Theatre Company, makes her Wright State directing debut. As an advocate for female artists and playwrights, she is excited to bring this work to the stage.

“I am a female director, this is a female playwright, and the cast is primarily female,” said Minyard, in a news release. “These characters are powerful and unafraid.”

She also praised the cast, particularly their commitment prior to the start of rehearsals.

“These students did an impressive job preparing for the rehearsal process over the break,” Minyard said. “Their preparedness led to us being able to ask deeper questions right away about characterization and physicality. The are receptive, open and bold.”

The artistic team includes scenic designer Zoe Still, costume designer Emma Green, lighting designer Matthew Benjamin, sound designer James Dunlap, and dialect coach Deborah Thomas. Dunlap also provides original music with Lindzay Young playing the fiddle and Kevin Anderson as percussionist.

Minyard says the play has the potential to leave audiences with a lot to ponder.

“I would hope audiences would be thinking about love, family and the sacrifices we all make for those we care about,” she said.

Performances are at 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 8 p.m. Feb. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in WSU’s Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets are priced at $15-$25. For tickets or more information, call 937-775-2500 or visit online at wright.edu/theatre.

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see across Dayton stages in February

Dayton Ballet unveils new pre-professional training program

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced the Dayton Ballet Studio Company, a two-year tuition-free, pre-professional trainee program for dancers interested in pursuing a career in ballet.

“Our vision for the Dayton Ballet Studio Company is to serve as a product and extension of the pre-professional division of the Dayton Ballet School (DBS),” says Ragland, in a news release. “Studio Company dancers will perform with the professional full company each season as repertoire allows, participate in tuition-free and carefully designed technique training, and tour throughout the region as part of DPAA’s Learning and Community Engagement programs.”

Dancers 18 to 23 years of age, whether directly out of high school or upon completion of a collegiate program, are eligible to audition. Studio Company dancers are accepted based on age, experience, strength, professional maturity, and overall talent. Each company member will receive career counseling instruction and coaching from Dayton Ballet’s artistic staff and training to support the progression toward achieving a professional caliber. They will also have at their disposal full access to Dayton Ballet resources, including physical therapists and on-site workout equipment.

Auditions will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at the Dayton Ballet Studios on the fourth floor of the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., in downtown Dayton. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Pre-register by sending your name, headshot, and resume to tcrommes@daytonperformingarts.org. Video submissions are also accepted.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents ‘Amen Corner’

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents James Baldwin’s 1955 drama “The Amen Corner” through Feb. 11 under the direction of Candice Handy.

Set in the 1950s, the play centers on a small, God-fearing church on a street corner in Harlem where devout pastor Margaret Anderson is confronted with her complicated past. Themes of forgiveness, love and community heighten the story.

In addition to being a civil rights activist, Baldwin (1924-1987) is best known for his work exploring racial and sexual identity. His debut, “Go Tell It on the Mountain” (1953), led to influential essays like “The Fire Next Time” (1963). His first play, “The Amen Corner “(1955), delves into faith and family dynamics, drawing on his own experiences.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are priced at $14-$74. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the CSC box office at 513-381-2273 ext. 1, or visit online at www.cincyshakes.com.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is located at 1195 Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine adjacent to Washington Park.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet coming to Columbus

New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet, co-founded by Dayton native Dwight Rhoden and Tony Award nominee Desmond Richardson, will perform “Star Dust: From Bach to Bowie” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, 34 W. Broad St.

Complexions, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, fuses classical and contemporary ballet with hip-hop, jazz and modern techniques.

Rhoden, who shares artistic director duties with Richardson, began dancing at age 17 and notably performed with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. He is also a former principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has created ballets for over 80 companies including Alvin Ailey, New York City Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet, directed and choreographed routines for “So You Think You Can Dance,” and worked with and/or created works for such artists as Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Kelly Clarkson, Paul Simon, Marvin Gaye and U2.

Tickets are priced at $34-$69. For tickets or more information, visit capa.com.