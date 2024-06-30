STAGE NOTES: DCDC announces 56th season, Kay Bosse memorial service planned and more

“Power and Presence,” launching Women’s History Month, will be performed March 1-2, 2025. The concert will feature world premieres by DCDC’s Qarrianne Blayr and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble’s Winifred Harris. The program will also include DCDC member Countess V. Winfrey’s “huMAN/NAture” and special guest South Chicago Dance Theatre.

Next, “Fantastic Forwards,” slated April 26-27, 2025, will reflect the company’s inventive spirit.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The season will conclude May 22-23, 2025 at the University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre. This DCDC2 program will provide a space for innovation and experimentation. The May concert is the only DCDC presentation that will be held at the University of Dayton. All other concerts will be held at the Victoria Theatre.

In addition, DCDC’s touring schedule next season will include a performance at New York’s Joyce Theatre in October.

Subscription prices range from $55.20-$108. Single performance tickets will go on sale after Aug. 15. For more information, visit dcdc.org.

Celebration of Life planned in memory of Kay Bosse

The Human Race Theatre Company will salute the legacy of the late Kay Bosse on Friday, July 26 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

Bosse, a 2006 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductee known for her dedication to the craft as an actress, director, educator and playwright, died March 30 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, Wisc., where she had lived for the past three years battling frontotemporal dementia. She was 75.

A dynamic presence, Bosse frequently performed with the Human Race, where she served as a resident actor. Her numerous Race credits include “A Little Night Music,” “The Spitfire Grill,” “The Ambition Bird,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Falsettoland,” “Guarding Gold Street,” “Managing Maxine,” “Quilters” and “Pacific Overtures” to name only a few.

As a director and educator, Bosse’s associations included University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Muse Machine, Rosewood Arts Center, and Northmont High School. At UD, she notably staged such productions as “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Dancing at Lughnasa.” Her playwrighting endeavors were particularly showcased at Sinclair, where she wrote and directed an original adaptation of John Steinbeck’s “To A God Unknown,” and Northmont, where she wrote and directed “A,” her updated version of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel “The Scarlet Letter.”

A social gathering will be held in the lobby at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m. and light snacks in the lobby at 8 p.m. RSVP to Tara Lail by email at tara@humanracetheatre.org.

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

In related news, on May 17 the Human Race hosted the inaugural Certified Human Race Fundraiser. After two rounds of trivia provided by Pepper Sprout Productions and a toast to the organization’s supporters, attendees returned to the stage for an auction and mission raise.

The auction was hosted by Resident Artist and professional auctioneer Tim Lile, who “purveyed mission-driven packages like observing a rehearsal process on a world premiere, an onstage dinner with a VIP backstage tour, and a staycation in HRTC’s actor housing complimented by downtown delights.”

“Certified Human Night is a revolutionary kind of fundraising evening, where we will plan a different activity each year. Just like our shows spark curiosity and fun, so should our fundraiser,” said Artistic Director Emily N. Wells in a press statement.

To cap off the evening, the final auction item was bidding to become a “Certified Human,” to be named in honor of the bidder or their designated person. Kevin Moore, previous artistic director, and Scott Stoney walked away with the high bid and opted to designate the first Certified Human in honor of Marsha Hanna, the Human Race’s second and longest-serving artistic director. This honor includes a lobby commemoration of the bid on a plaque alongside a one-of-a-kind glass sculpture inspired by the DNA double helix and created by Dustin Wagner from Nyminal Glass.

“We are so grateful for our overwhelmingly generous supporters who helped make this such a successful fundraiser,” said Executive Director Kappy Kilburn. “Now, we hope that this becomes an annual tradition where our community comes to have a lot of fun and individuals vie to be our top fan.”

Plans are already underway for the next Certified Human Race Fundraiser slated to take place on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Share your stage notes

Do you have entertainment related news to share with the Dayton Daily News? Email arts and entertainment reporter Russell Florence at Russell.Florence@coxinc.com.