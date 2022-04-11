Sueño to host fundraising concert for Ukraine

· Eastern European wines and inspired cocktails from Soroca Imports

· Silent auctions featuring donations from local businesses

Tickets are $10. All proceeds from ticket sales, bar sales and silent auctions will go toward UA First Aid, a grassroots initiative founded by Ukrainian students of Ohio University who returned to Ukraine at the start of the war to help their people in their time of greatest need. One of the biggest necessities are IFAKs (Individual First Aid Kits) which are used for the treatment of wounded civilians, volunteers and military personnel. The kits average $115 per unit.

For tickets, visit website.

Sueño is located at 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton.