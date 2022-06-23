dayton-daily-news logo
Suicide prevention art mural to be dedicated this weekend

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse will dedicate the Love You Mural on June 26. CONTRIBUTED

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse will dedicate the Love You Mural on June 26. CONTRIBUTED

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley’s Miracle Clubhouse is spotlighting the importance of mental health and suicide awareness by dedicating the Love You Mural on Sunday, June 26.

This mural is dedicated to those who have lost their lives to suicide or loved ones who have attempted suicide. The project is funded by Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District Special Projects Grant. The project is also a partnership with two artists residing in the Dayton area, Tiffany Clark and Leslea Hipp of the Mural Machine.

Tiffany Clark of the Mural Machine. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: JORDAN LYNN FRESHOUR

“We are excited to partner with The Mural Machine on this project and show our community that mental health resources are available while also beautifying our city,” said Kathy Trick, Miracle Clubhouse program coordinator in a release. “We hope to bring awareness to mental health and open dialogue to end stigma. We don’t want anyone to feel alone. Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse thanks the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District for the special grant that funded this important community project.”

Clark, owner of Mural Machine, lost her stepson to suicide. She views painting murals as a form of therapy and a way to give back to the community.

“I want people to be seen and included when they drive by (to) see that message of hope,” Clark said. “I know (the mural) saves lives.”

The Love You Mural dedication, which will be held at 2 p.m. will feature music and a spoken word performance. Miracle Clubhouse members will also have the opportunity to speak their truth about stories close to their hearts regarding suicide in hopes of promoting not only suicide awareness but prevention.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Clubhouse will dedicate the Love You Mural on June 26. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: JORDAN LYNN FRESHOUR

An intimate art show will be open to the public on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the corner of Keowee and Third Streets in Dayton.

The Miracle Clubhouse is celebrating its 10th year as a haven for adults recovering from mental illness.

For more information about Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, visit gesmv.org.

