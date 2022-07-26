Summer Restaurant Week: Tell us about your favorite experience

There’s a lot to love about Summer Restaurant Week in the Miami Valley. With more than 25 restaurants providing special meals featuring the best seasonal produce and recipes they have to offer, we want to know your favorites!
Tell us what is making you want to come back to a certain restaurant or has you still dreaming about a certain meal. What was it about the atmosphere and service that was above and beyond? Submit your thoughts in the form below and your responses may be featured in our next story.
The 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Summer Restaurant Week highlights local chefs and restaurants offering special meals ranging in price from $20.22-$50.22.
The featured menus are often inventive and speak to the passion of the kitchen staff and owners as they give diners the chance to explore their menus and flavors of the season at an affordable price.
A dollar from each meal sold will be split between For the Love of Children and the MVRA Education Foundation.
Summer Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, July 31.
For more information about restaurants participating, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/restaurant-week.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals
Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Meadowlark’s tribute to Ann Heller features much-loved frites and more