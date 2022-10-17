Table 33 moving to Dayton Arcade

A Dayton restaurant located near the Schuster Center is moving its current operation to the Dayton Arcade.
According to a press release from Cross Street Partners, Table 33 is relocating to the first floor of the Arcade’s Kuhns Building, located at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets.
Construction on the 5,250-square-foot space at the Arcade is set to begin soon with an anticipated opening date of spring 2023, the press release said.
“We are excited about filling an important first floor retail space at the high-traffic corner of Fourth and Main Streets,” said David Williams, senior director of development for Cross Street Partners. “Table 33 will be an anchor restaurant, with a great patio overlooking the Levitt Pavilion and its numerous free concerts throughout the spring and summer. We are looking forward to having another great food and beverage option create more first floor vibrancy around the Arcade complex.”
Table 33 will join a growing list of food-based businesses with plans to open at the Arcade, including Gather by Ghostlight, 6888 Kitchen and others yet to be announced, the press release said.
“Celebrating our sixth anniversary this month, we could not be more excited about the future as we’ve accepted the invitation from Cross Street Partners to be a part of our city’s history in the revitalization of the Arcade,” said Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33. “This is an opportunity our parents and grandparents dreamed about, and we are honored to be a part of it.”
The press release said Table 33′s current space in the 130 W. Second Street Building will house another concept developed by its owners.
Dayton.com has reached out to Carroll for more information about the new concept and the move to the Arcade, but has not heard back.
Cross Street Partners, Model Group and McCormack Baron Salazar are redeveloping the Arcade.
About the Author