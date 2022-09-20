Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar

BreakingNews
Ohio judge plans to extend temporary restraining order on abortion ban, lawyer says
By Natalie Jones
59 minutes ago

A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District.

“Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.

The barbershop is owned by Anthony Thomas, founder of Taco Street, located in West Social Tap & Table, and his son, Anthony Z. Thomas.

TELL US: What do you think is Dayton's signature food?

Anthony Z. is a graduate of Dayton Barber College. According to the release, he has won numerous barber competitions and was labeled one of the “Best Young Barbers in the Dayton Area.”

The shop, located at 1115 W. Third Street, will open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering several different services including haircuts, locs and braiding.

According to the release, Lux Barber Lounge signed a multi-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. in September.

10-year-old Dayton dancer appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

Lux Barber Lounge is expected to open in early October.

For more information, visit www.luxbarberlounges.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

