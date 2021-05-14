Dayton’s only LaRosa’s location announces reopening date as remodeling nears completion

“While we’ve certainly maintained the building over the past 18 and a half years, this is the first major refresh/remodel,” Buscani said. “· (There will be) a completely new interior design motif we call ‘Fresh.’ It’s overall lighter and brighter, with touches of more vibrant color and contemporary textures and lighting.”

The exterior is also getting a new look, particularly a new color scheme “that reflects many of the same colors guests will see on the inside.”

Once guests are welcomed back inside, they can expect to see a number of changes to their dining experience at LaRosa’s. Changes include a new seating configuration and higher barriers between booths that make standard some of the distancing that LaRosa’s practiced during the pandemic, a new “Buddy Room” that will better accommodate birthday parties, and other events and completely remodeled restrooms.

Behind the scenes, changes that guests might not notice, “but will benefit from,” according to Buscani, include a reconfigured kitchen designed to more effectively serve off-premises businesses, a more streamlined delivery staging area, and an expanded pick-up staging area to serve both guests pick-up and recently added Grub Hub delivery.

Spaces and signage put in place at the start of the pandemic to accommodate curbside delivery has also become a permanent instillation.

“We are so excited to invite our friends from all over Dayton to come visit our new Centerville pizzeria when we reopen our dining room in a few more weeks,” said LaRosa’s CEO Mike LaRosa.

“This remodel will make our dining room even more comfortable and inviting, and changes in the kitchen will help us make our pick up and delivery guests smile, too. We can’t wait!”