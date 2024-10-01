Tavern owner’s breast cancer journey inspires business that support others going through it

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Early detection is key

Johannes had been going to get mammograms every six months for the last two years.

“They were following some spots and that actually wasn’t the spot that they found. It was a different one,” Johannes said.

Before that, she hadn’t had a mammogram in five years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johannes and her friend Amy, who owns 937 Ink in Springboro, were talking about when the last time they had a mammogram was and decided to schedule them together.

“Thank God we did. If I did not have regular mammograms this would of been a totally different story,” Johannes said. “Cancer grows so fast.”

Being diagnosed with stage one breast cancer

On Feb. 29, she had an ultrasound and found out she had stage one aggressive ductal and lobular carcinoma.

“When I found out, it was weird,” Johannes said. “I wasn’t necessarily scared. Honestly, to me, I thought more about my family because it was only seven months after my mom had passed from brain cancer.”

She recalled not wanting to tell her family, but knowing that she had to.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“When you hear the word cancer, any type of cancer, it’s scary because you don’t know. You don’t know how fast it will spread. You don’t know if treatment is going to work,” Johannes said. “When you lose your mom to a different cancer, that’s all you think about.”

She said she was glad she told her family because they’ve been her “rock” over the past several months.

“Don’t be afraid to let other people in,” Johannes said. “Support. Support. Support. That’s the biggest thing I think that will help someone through this type of journey.”

Before having surgery, Johannes had four different biopsies. An MRI biopsy showed that she had a few more spots on her left breast. On May 20, she had a lumpectomy and then one week of aggressive radiation in July.

What’s next?

“The cancer that I have is estrogen positive, so it’s hormone related,” Johannes said. “Now, I am on endocrine therapy.”

Endocrine therapy is expected to last a minimum of two years. She goes to the doctor once a month to get a shot in her abdomen. In January, she will have a follow up diagnostic MRI and if nothing shows up, she will go back to yearly mammograms.

“The more I went through it, the more I realized and especially now, get your mammogram because I think that’s honestly what will save most people,” Johannes said. “Early detection is key.”

Words of advice

As she reflected on the last several months, she encouraged others going through a similar journey to reach out for support.

“There are so many resources to help you get through this and understand what you’re going through because there are so many other women that have gone through it,” Johannes said. “Let people help you. Reach out for the support.”

At Kettering Health, Johannes had a healthcare navigator guide her through her journey by scheduling appointments and letting her know what would happen next. She said the navigator was someone she felt like she could call at anytime.

She praised Kettering Health for making her feel comfortable throughout her journey from the front desk employees to the surgeons and everyone in between.

Giving back

Johannes is also the co-owner of Gather & Graze, a custom charcuterie board business that makes everything from traditional boards with meats and cheeses to dessert boards with cookies and other sweet treats. She owns the business with her longtime friend, Kristen Prestel.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

During the month of October, they will be making sweet and savory boxes for those that have had breast cancer or those going through it. Johannes said it was so nice to get a little something from her friends and family during her journey to let her know they were thinking of her.

The boxes will be available for preorder with pickup every Friday in October at Mr. Boro’s. All proceeds will go to Pink Ribbon Good, formerly known as Pink Ribbon Girls, an organization that offers healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials, peer support and education for clients undergoing treatment for breast or gynecological cancer.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Mr. Boro’s will also have breast cancer hoodies available for purchase in October with proceeds also going to Pink Ribbon Good.

“There’s always hope,” Johannes said.

MORE DETAILS

During Johannes’ breast cancer journey, she remained active with Gather & Graze and Mr. Boro’s. She said not many people outside of her family and close friends knew she had breast cancer.

Johannes has been in the restaurant industry for 35 years. The Centerville native graduated from Alter High School in 1989 and went into the army for a few years, before returning to the restaurant industry. She started bartending and managing The Cubby Hole, once located in Washington Twp.

In 2016, she opened Mr. Boro’s with Baarlaer. She said they’re known for being hands on owners and creating a neighborhood tavern vibe. Favorites at the tavern include smoked wings and gourmet grilled cheeses. Every Friday and Saturday night there is live music.

When Johannes isn’t at Mr. Boro’s, she’s spending time with her family, friends or two daughters, Kayley and Heidi. She also enjoys being outside and a big passion project for her is creating a serene place in her backyard with lots of flowers.

Mr. Boro’s is located at 495 N. Main St. in Springboro. For more information, visit mrborostavern.com or the tavern’s Facebook page.