The Brightside’s Holiday Bazaar features all-level yoga class this weekend

Shopping, wrapping, baking, decorating and entertaining. Fun but often frantic, the holidays can be as exhausting as they are exciting.
Mindfulness and meditation can go a long way toward maintaining holiday merriment. With that in mind, The Brightside Music & Event Venue is kicking off its Holiday Bazaar this weekend with an all-level yoga class. Instructor Elesha Snyder will teach a beginner-friendly, slow flow class in the venue’s loft on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.
“I’m going to focus on stability and becoming grounded,” Snyder said. “I want to give people the tools they will need to navigate the holidays and beyond.”
The physical benefits of yoga are plentiful. According to the American Osteopathic Association, regular yoga practice can result in increased flexibility and muscle strength, improved respiration and athletic performance, reduced pain from chronic conditions and weight loss.
But the mental and emotional benefits of the centuries-old practice are also numerous and timely with the hectic holiday season underway.
“Yoga can help you get calm and reduce stress and anxiety,” Snyder said.
Snyder – who has worn many hats as a restaurant owner, non-profit organization director and yoga instructor – knows firsthand how beneficial yoga can be.
“I would be in an asylum if it wasn’t for yoga,” she said.
Snyder’s class at The Brightside is designed for beginners and experienced yogis alike.
“I will be offering modifications and am always there to help whoever needs it,” she said. “This class is for everyone.”
While the mindful movement and meditation will last only an hour, Snyder is hopeful participants will be able to use the techniques long after they leave the class.
The holiday festivities continue all day at The Brightside Holiday Bazaar with unique gifts, tasty bites and other holiday-themed classes like calligraphy and cookie decorating.
“It’s a great opportunity to shop small,” Snyder said.
HOW TO GO
What: The Brightside Holiday Bazaar and Yoga Class
When: Sunday, Nov. 13; yoga begins at 11 a.m.; holiday bazaar is held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 East Third St., Dayton
Cost: $10
FYI: Bring a yoga mat and any yoga props you use
More info: Visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com/holiday-bazaar
