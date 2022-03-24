The Contemporary Dayton seeks artists to design outdoor mural

The proposed mural location is comprised of a two-sided curved staircase from the landing at Centennial Overlook down to the Great Miami River. The mural is part of a larger project at Sunrise MetroPark and will feature Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poem “On the River.”

Explore 8 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

The Contemporary Dayton’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is the first of a three-phased process concluding with the installation of a single public art project with a budget of $12,000 for design, materials and production. The project selection committee will choose up to three finalists that will receive a $750 stipend for their proposal.