The Contemporary Dayton to celebrate the art and science of food

Explore 15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

DeMarke of Miamisburg served as general manager and sommelier of L’Auberge restaurant in Kettering from 2007 to 2010. Besides selling specialty wines to small retailers like Dorothy Lane Market and local restaurants, DeMarke takes his expertise to the classroom by offering classes on everything from vintage to types of wine and soils and grapes to companies and restaurant staff members. He is a member of The Court of Master Sommeliers.

Combined Shape Caption Sommelier Brian DeMarke Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Sommelier Brian DeMarke Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Since many of the courses are meant to be surprising upon activation of the chef or diner, organizers did not want to release the entire menu. Still, they offered several courses that offer a taste of what’s to come.

The amuse bouche will be a wild morel mushroom filled with black locust honey crème and finished with pure salt flakes, pork foam cloud and roasted cacao powder. The soup is a roasted saffron soup with dehydrated scallop flakes and salt rye bread. The salad is a strawberry consommé, charred fresh strawberry with tomato and drizzled with roasted nut oil, cucumbers, sorrel and mint leaves, piquillo peppers, rhubarb cheese mousse and black strawberry reduction.

We can’t imagine what the appetizers, entrees and desserts have in store!

The event is limited to 80 guests with tickets available at codayton.org/artdinner.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Art Dinner: A New Fundraiser to Benefit The Contemporary Dayton and Miami Valley Meals

When: Friday, June 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Contemporary Dayton at the Dayton Arcade, 25 W. 4th St., Dayton

Cost: $185 per person with complimentary valet parking

More information: codayton.org/artdinner