The Cookieologist no longer in ghost kitchen, focusing on new Englewood location

Isiah Davis, owner of The Cookieologist, teamed up with Kali Muhammad II, owner of Slide Thru, in Nov. 2022 to open a mobile kitchen next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard. The mobile kitchen, where customers order online or via a QR code, officially opened in March 2023.

Davis explained that when guests come through their lobby they will be able to scan a QR code to place an order. Once the order is ready, the guest will receive an alert on their phone and will be able to meet them at the front table. He said customers are encouraged to order ahead in order for their meal to be ready when they arrive.

The Cookieologist offers a variety of fresh baked cookies and dairy-free milks in addition to its focaccia-style pizzas. Davis said they will also have cookie dough to-go and ready-to-go cookies if customers do not want to wait for hot cookies out of the oven.

“Come in and get some cookies,” the post said. “Thank you for all the love!”

The Cookieologist, which is still in its soft opening stage, is located at 322 Union Blvd. Unit B in Englewood. Hours of operation are 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4:20 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Davis said they are planning a grand opening where hours will change.

For more information, visit www.thecookieologistdyt.com or The Cookieologist’s Facebook page.