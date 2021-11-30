dayton-daily-news logo
X

The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schnieder?

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Caption
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
9 minutes ago

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Caption
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.
Caption
Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning nine-time “Jeopardy” champion. Her current winnings total $342,200.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Her successful track record secures her spot in the annual Tournament of Champions, featuring the top 15 contestants of the year battling it out for trivia glory. Only contestants who win five consecutive games are eligible to compete.

ExploreFor a limited time, Tim Hortons and Justin Beiber partner for new menu

Schneider is also the first trans person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. An advocate for the trans community, she wore a trans flag pin on the Thanksgiving episode, which aired Nov. 25.

“The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor,” she said in a tweet. “But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool! And there’s a specific reason I thought Thanksgiving would be the right time to wear that pin. Thanksgiving is a holiday that is all about family. And that can be hard for anybody who has been ostracized or otherwise cut off from their family… a group which, sadly, still includes a disproportionately high number of trans people, especially trans youth and trans people of color. So, it felt like a good time to show my membership in, and support of, a community that might be having a hard time right now.”

ExploreShawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021

Schnieder grew up in Dayton and appeared in productions with Dayton Playhouse.

You can watch Schnieder continue her “Jeopardy” hot streak tonight at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

Caption
"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schnieder.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schnieder.
Caption
"Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings with Amy Schnieder.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
HE’S BACK: The Grinch is riding his Harley into town for free family...
2
Winans collaborates with Ohio distillery for new chocolate treat
3
Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to downtown Dayton
4
Television special to air this week on history and legacy of Dayton...
5
Former Ohio governor to flip switch tonight at Clifton Mill holiday...

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top