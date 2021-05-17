These retail stores drop mask requirement for vaccinated customers

Walmart, Target and Starbucks have dropped their mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers, joining with other businesses like CVS, Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s and Costco.
Target’s updated mask policy started today for customers and employees, but the retailer is recommending unvaccinated customers and employees wear masks.
Target said in a statement Monday that it “will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”
Ohio mask requirements for the fully vaccinated were largely dropped, in line with new CDC guidance and more than two weeks ahead of the scheduled expiration of Ohio’s pandemic mandates, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday afternoon.
The announcement came just two days after DeWine shared that the mask and social distancing orders would all expire June 2, and one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that it’s generally safe for the fully vaccinated to be unmasked indoors.
“Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance,” DeWine said.