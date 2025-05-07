This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

For more than two-and-a-half hours, the vocally sublime Randall brings firecracker spunk to the cheerful, tough, inspiring and optimistic early 20th century progressive who was most famously a survivor of the Titanic. In many respects Randall is the energetic lifeblood of this show, confidently in command as if she were Annie Oakley, Dolly Levi, Mame Dennis, Eva Perón and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all rolled into one.

Randall hardly ever leaves the stage (rousing opener “I Ain’t Down Yet,” lively choreographed by Sandra Muskopf-Hyde, is a total workout) but she never loses steam. She also connects so authentically and lovingly with an equally excellent Drew Williams Orozco as Molly’s traditionalist husband JJ. In addition to joining forces for beautiful duets “I’ll Never Say No” and “I’d Like to Change Everything About You,” Randall and Orozco are very impactful in the more dramatic Act 2 when Molly and JJ argue over politics, unions, gender roles and marital woes.

Even though “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” is clunky (the prologue is unnecessary) and filled with superfluous music (at least 20 minutes could be cut overall), I’m nonetheless amazed at how incredibly relevant it is in light of current immigration policies. At the May 3 performance I attended, Randall actually paused during one of Molly’s fiery pro-American speeches — fighting for Titanic survivors from other countries to stay in America in spite of rules and regulations — due to applause. I’m surprised the Playhouse hasn’t considered doing a voter registration drive in conjunction with this show.

In addition to music direction by Lorri Topping and period costumes by Theresa Ankenman, this production notably features Stephen Kallenberg (Vincenzo), Dana Franks (Julia Gerrard), Shannon Carlson (Mary Nevin), Brad Bishop (Horace Tabor) and Katie Adams (Baby Doe Tabor).

At a moment in our country when daily unease consumes and overwhelms, it’s easy to think we’ll stay this way — we’ll stay down — forever. Thankfully the Dayton Playhouse provides a much-needed confidence boost by showcasing the resilience of Molly Brown and the brilliance of Jackie Randall.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$20. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Dayton Playhouse selects 2025 FutureFest finalists

The Dayton Playhouse’s nationally recognized FutureFest of new plays will take place July 18-20.

The 2025 finalists are: “The Art of Arson” by Hutchins Foster (8 p.m. Friday, July 18, directed by David Shough): “The Locke Inn” by Brent Alles (2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, directed by Tim Rezash); “Angel’s Share” by Dominic Finocchiaro (8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, directed by Melissa Ertsgaard); “The Good Name” by Sopan Deb (10 a.m. Sunday, July 20, directed by Jenna Gomes); and “Prayer Circle” by Erik Gernand (3 p.m. Sunday, July 20, directed by Matt Meier).

In particular, Gernand was a 2024 finalist for “The Totality of All Things.”

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, May 28 at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. Weekend passes will be available soon. For more information visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Dayton Live receives $2.1 million grant for facility upgrades

On May 5 the Ohio Department of Development announced nearly $8.5 million in grants to support energy efficiency projects in eight counties across the state.

The Victoria Theatre Association (now Dayton Live) will receive $2,196,000 to complete building automations upgrades, replace a chiller and Wintergarden light fixtures, and replace work lights with LED lighting. The project is expected to yield an annual utility savings of 15.2 percent.

In addition Dayton Live’s “Spotlight on the Future “capital campaign entered its public phase last fall with a fundraising goal of $25 million. The campaign, which quietly launched in fall 2023, publicly launched Sept. 12 with the primary focus of updating the organization’s facilities. Dayton Live owns and operates the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, Metropolitan Arts Center (home to the Loft Theatre), and the Arts Garage. It also manages the PNC Arts Annex.

Dayton Live draws more than 400,000 guests to more than 400 presentations annually. It is also one of the largest property owners in downtown Dayton, contributing $25 million in economic impact annually.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize event at UD’s Roger Glass Center commemorates 80th anniversary of the Nagasaki Bombing

A free community talk will take place Thursday, May 15 at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Nagasaki with Susan Southard, author of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize award-winning book, “Nagasaki — Life After Nuclear War.”

Hosted by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation in partnership with The Dayton Metro Library and the University of Dayton, the event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the discussion at 6:30 p.m.

Complimentary tickets are available at am.ticketmaster.com/rogerglass/buy/dlpp25

Dayton Public Radio/Discover Classical announces winners of annual Young Talent Search

Four teenagers have been named this year’s winners of Dayton Public Radio/Discover Classical’s Young Talent Search. The winners are:

Eileen Currie, 18, violin, Kettering

A senior at Kettering Fairmont High School, Eileen is the co-concertmaster of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and has been a member of the Ohio Southwest Region Orchestra.

Francesca Harper, 17, piano, Mason

A senior at Mason High School, Francesca has played the piano since 2013, currently studying with Dr. Jackson Leung. Among her many accolades, Francesca won third place at the Julia Bartles Concerto Competition, first place at the Charleston International Music Competition and recently won the Mason High School Concerto Competition.

Cynthia Li, 13, piano, Mason

A seventh-grader at Mason Middle School, Cynthia has been studying piano with Dr. Benita Tse-Leung, and recognized with top prizes in the Carmel International Competition, Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition and many others.

Kaitlyn Liu, 16, flute, Mason

A junior at Mason High School, Kaitlyn plays in the Mason High School Wind Symphony and the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. She was also named to the 2025 OMEA All-State Band and the 2023 Southwestern Regional Orchestra.

The winners will perform at Discover Classical’s annual Rising Stars Gala happening Saturday, May 17 at Daniel J. Curran Place, University of Dayton, 1700 S. Patterson Blvd. Tickets are available by calling (937) 222-9377. This year’s Rising Stars will also feature a Star Performance by flutist Eva Skanse, who won the Young Talent Search in 2014.

