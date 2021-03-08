TJ Chumps is looking to fill more than 100 positions for patio season

There are few sweeter ways to celebrate the beginning of warmer weather than enjoying a meal on one of the many restaurant patios in the Miami Valley. To prepare for the impending patio season, TJ Chumps is looking to fill more than 100 open positions at its four Dayton-area locations.
The sports restaurants offer an assortment of beer and American food at its locations in Miamisburg, Fairborn, Englewood and Huber Heights. Each location boasts a large patio that attracts many diners during spring and summer.
Each location will be following coronavirus-related social-distancing practices by keeping the tables on the patio at least six feet apart. Any tables that cannot be moved will be separated with a plastic barrier. Customers and employees are still required to wear masks unless consuming food.
Those interested in joining the TJ Chumps team can apply on TJ Chumps’ website. More information about the restaurant can also be found on its website or Facebook page.