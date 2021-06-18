TODAY: Free ‘Fusian Flight’ offered to customers celebrating International Sushi Day

June 18 is International Sushi Day and to celebrate, Fusian fans who visit today can try the all-new “Fusian Flight” for free on their next visit. With every order today, customers will receive a free Flight offer to redeemed at a future visit via the Fusian app.

The “Fusian Flight” allows customers to pick two, 10-piece rolls in one box, for one price. The rolls can either be a traditional Fusian roll, or a “Fusian exclusive roll.” The concept is meant to offer multiple flavor profiles in one meal, according to a Fusian release.