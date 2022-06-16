TODAY: Insomnia Cookies to hold ribbon cutting in Dayton

A bakery known for delivering warm cookies all day and late into the night is holding a ribbon cutting today at 11 a.m. for its first Dayton-area location.
Insomnia Cookies, located at 6 Oakwood Avenue near the Pine Club and the University of Dayton, held a soft opening on Tuesday, June 14.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
“We’re really excited that they chose Oakwood for their Dayton location,” Ann-Lisa Allen, president of the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood Chamber of Commerce said. “We’re wishing them much continued success.”
Insomnia Cookies has a variety of classic and deluxe cookies with flavors such as chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter chip, s’mores, chocolate peanut butter cup and salted caramel. Customers can choose to get a cookie and a dip or make their cookies into a cookie’wich with ice cream.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Allen told Dayton.com the bakery is offering several specials during their official opening today.
In late March, Insomnia Cookies announced it was opening six new stores including the Oakwood Avenue location.
“Be it a new campus or a city location, our number one priority is always our insomniacs. We’re proud to satisfy their cravings day or night,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies, in a release. “With 215 stores and counting, plus new investments in immersive customer experiences like our CookieLab, we’re continuing to prioritize growth and building connections over warm cookies to power our business forward.”
The bakery was founded in 2003 inside a University of Pennsylvania dorm room. Insomnia Cookies’ first brick-and-mortar location was in 2006 in Syracuse, New York.
For more information, visit www.insomniacookies.com.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
About the Author