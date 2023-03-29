TODAY: Jersey Mike’s Subs to donate proceeds to Dayton nonprofit

BreakingNews
March restaurant news: 14 coming soon, 12 open, 1 closed
What to Know
By Natalie Jones
42 minutes ago

Jersey Mike’s Subs locations across the Dayton area are donating 100 percent of their proceeds today to United Rehabilitation Services (URS) in its annual Day of Giving.

According to a press release from the company, Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving is presented in accordance with the company’s March Month of Giving fundraising campaign. All month long, sub shops nationwide have collected donations from customers for partner charities including hospitals, youth organizations and food banks.

“Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 29, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up our local communities,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

The following sub shops are participating from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Dayton area:

  • 1512 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (St. Rt. 725) in Washington Twp.
  • 6002 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville
  • 3510 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek
  • 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering
  • 24 W. Central Ave. in Springboro
  • 1406 W. Main St. in Troy

Proceeds from Day of Giving will support vital programs at URS for children or adults with disabilities or other special needs, the release said. This is the 13th year the company has hosted a Day of Giving.

For more information, visit www.jerseymikes.com.

