TODAY: Jubie’s Creamery celebrates National Taco Day with Choco Tacos

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Jubie’s Creamery is bringing back their homemade Choco Tacos for National Taco Day today.

Julie Domicone, who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, told Dayton.com they first tried the Choco Tacos on Cinco de Mayo the year after they opened in Fairborn.

“They were a huge success,” Domicone said. “Because of that, we knew we needed to bring them back more than just once per year.”

The Choco Tacos are completely customizable. Customers can choose from chocolate, vanilla or twist soft serve and add as many or as little toppings as they would like. The Choco Tacos are $4.99, while supplies last.

Domicone said National Taco Day is the perfect time to bring back the Choco Tacos because it lines up with their Think Pink promotion for breast cancer awareness. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Pink Ribbon Girls the entire month of October. Ten percent of Jubie’s Pink Waffle cones and Think Pink ice cream sales will be donated to the Pink Ribbon Girls. The Choco Tacos are a part of this promotion.

The Choco Tacos are available at both Jubie’s Creamery locations: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

For more information about Jubie’s Creamery, visit www.jubiescreamery.com or visit the creamery’s Facebook page.

