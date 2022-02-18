TODAY: Wayne Avenue’s long-awaited wine bar now open

Hamburger icon
Wayne Avenue's long-awaited wine bar now open

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton's South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

There’s a new, sparkly place near downtown Dayton to wine down and even chow on oysters.

Silver Slipper wine bar is holding is grand opening today, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton. In the works since founders Lorelei Fink and Simon Gifford came into ownership of the building in 2019, the bar has held some private events and pop-up markets while waiting for the approval of its liquor permit.

After finally receiving that approval on New Year’s Eve 2021, Silver Slipper is ready to fully open its establishment to oyster and wine connoisseurs in Dayton. It is one of the rare spots to enjoy oysters in the area.

“It’s been cool to be so many people’s first oyster,” Gifford said.

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

In addition to its curated wine menu, the bar will feature a few select beers on its menu as well as a mocktail option. The oyster menu is the culinary focal point of the bar to start, but in the future, Gifford said they will expand to include charcuterie, fish en papillote, salads and more.

Though the name implies a dress code type of establishment, Fink and Gifford said Silver Slipper will be walk-in only with a “real casual bar style.” For more information on the bar or how to book the space for private events, visit thesilverslipper.club.

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Step inside The Silver Slipper, located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s South Park Historic District. The new neighborhood wine bar, which also features booze, Miller Lite, small plates of oysters and more will celebrate with a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. For more information visit, facebook.com/silverslipperwinebar. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

