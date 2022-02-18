TODAY: Wayne Avenue’s long-awaited wine bar now open

Silver Slipper wine bar is holding is grand opening today, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton. In the works since founders Lorelei Fink and Simon Gifford came into ownership of the building in 2019, the bar has held some private events and pop-up markets while waiting for the approval of its liquor permit.

After finally receiving that approval on New Year’s Eve 2021, Silver Slipper is ready to fully open its establishment to oyster and wine connoisseurs in Dayton. It is one of the rare spots to enjoy oysters in the area.