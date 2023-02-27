Tom Papa to stop in Dayton on comedy tour

Explore 10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

Papa has played parts in movies such as “The Informant” with Matt Damon, “Analyze That” with Robert DeNiro and “Behind the Candelabra” directed by Steven Soderbergh. Papa has a part in the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie, “Air.”

“I have a small part,” he explained. “It’s about Michael Jordan and Nike coming together. I get to play the guy who decided to not sign Michael Jordan,” he said, laughing.

Papa can be heard on Sirius XM Radio with comedian Fortune Feimster hosting “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune.” The pair interview comedians and other celebrities. Papa also has a podcast called “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” where he literally breaks bread with comedians and foodies.

“I cook a lot, so I thought it would be a good entrance point for comedians and food people,” he said. “I bake bread for my guests, but I try to make something not crunchy.”

Papa has authored numerous books and has a new one coming out in June called “You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive.” Writing a book is vastly different from writing comedy, but Papa finds value in both.

“Stand-up is like poetry,” he said. “You can say more in a book. Sometimes you don’t want to laugh. Writing a book gives me room to breathe. It is isolating. As someone who makes a living being on stage, I can see how pure writers who write get a little spooky. I’m grateful I can get up on stage and have a high-octane experience.”

While Papa hasn’t been to Dayton since “back in the day” when he was touring with Jerry Seinfeld, he is excited to return and get some laughs. He really wants something specific from the audience.

“There’s nothing better than going someplace and getting out of your life,” he said. “You will laugh more than ever. You’ll escape your life and have your stomach hurt from laughing.”

After the show, Papa likes to meet and talk with the audience. He will sign books as well. Papa said he loves meeting people, especially since the pandemic and all the lockdowns.

“I have a more grateful attitude toward touring since the pandemic,” he noted. “People have been waiting for you to come. It’s really about that connection.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Tom Papa

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$40

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org