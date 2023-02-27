Tom Papa to stop in Dayton on comedy tour

Tom Papa is a man with little free time, but he will stop in Dayton during his stand-up comedy tour on Friday, March 3 at the Victoria Theatre.
Beyond stand-up, Papa is an actor, radio personality, podcaster and author. While he loves everything he does, he said that performing comedy is the most fun.
“It’s the most immediate and purest,” he said. “Everything I do, I try to just be funny. I get to write it and interact with the audience, and they tell me immediately if they like it.”
Papa’s writing style is observational. Like most comedians, he writes what he knows and tries to connect with the audience. There are some topics that just about any audience will be able to relate to.
“It’s observation, but based in family,” he said. ”Not just mine, but family of community and of the country. Everything goes through a familial lens.”
Papa has played parts in movies such as “The Informant” with Matt Damon, “Analyze That” with Robert DeNiro and “Behind the Candelabra” directed by Steven Soderbergh. Papa has a part in the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie, “Air.”
“I have a small part,” he explained. “It’s about Michael Jordan and Nike coming together. I get to play the guy who decided to not sign Michael Jordan,” he said, laughing.
Papa can be heard on Sirius XM Radio with comedian Fortune Feimster hosting “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune.” The pair interview comedians and other celebrities. Papa also has a podcast called “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa,” where he literally breaks bread with comedians and foodies.
“I cook a lot, so I thought it would be a good entrance point for comedians and food people,” he said. “I bake bread for my guests, but I try to make something not crunchy.”
Papa has authored numerous books and has a new one coming out in June called “You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive.” Writing a book is vastly different from writing comedy, but Papa finds value in both.
“Stand-up is like poetry,” he said. “You can say more in a book. Sometimes you don’t want to laugh. Writing a book gives me room to breathe. It is isolating. As someone who makes a living being on stage, I can see how pure writers who write get a little spooky. I’m grateful I can get up on stage and have a high-octane experience.”
While Papa hasn’t been to Dayton since “back in the day” when he was touring with Jerry Seinfeld, he is excited to return and get some laughs. He really wants something specific from the audience.
“There’s nothing better than going someplace and getting out of your life,” he said. “You will laugh more than ever. You’ll escape your life and have your stomach hurt from laughing.”
After the show, Papa likes to meet and talk with the audience. He will sign books as well. Papa said he loves meeting people, especially since the pandemic and all the lockdowns.
“I have a more grateful attitude toward touring since the pandemic,” he noted. “People have been waiting for you to come. It’s really about that connection.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Tom Papa
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
When: Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $30-$40
More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org
