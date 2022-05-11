TOMORROW: Dayton-area McDonald’s restaurants to offer free meals to nurses

In honor of National Nurses Week, McDonald’s restaurants in the Dayton area will offer a free “Thank You Meal” to nurses on Thursday, May 12.
“This is one small way for us to show our appreciation and say thank you to all medical professionals including nurses in the local Dayton area and thanking them for continuing to keep us safe and healthy,” said Megan McGohan, marketing manager for GFR Holdings, LLC.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast or lunch/dinner meal with no purchase necessary via drive-thru or carryout to all nurses with a valid ID.
For breakfast, nurses will have a choice of an Egg McMuffin or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit with a Hash Brown. For lunch, they can choose from a Double Cheeseburger, 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with Small Fries. Both meals will have the option of any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee.
McGohan says this all-day event is “our way of saying thank you.”
GFR Holdings, LLC also provided 80 free breakfast meals to nurses at Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday, May 10 in honor of National Nurses Week. GFR Holdings, LLC is a local franchisee with 18 restaurants in the Dayton area.
About the Author