TONIGHT: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for special exhibition game

Tonight, the historic, record-breaking winner of 40 consecutive games and earnings totaling $1.3 million will participate in a special exhibition match of Seeded Champions. Schneider will face Matt Amodio of New Haven, Connecticut, who won 38 games and winnings totaling $1.5 million, and Mattea Roach of Toronto, Canada, who won 23 games and winnings totaling $560,983.

As a Seeded Champion, Schneider, a writer and former engineering manager from Oakland, California, received a first-round bye, allowing her to bypass the quarterfinals which began Oct. 31. The Chaminade Julienne graduate ranks second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins. She is also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.