Total solar eclipse: TourismOhio launches feature to help people plan their viewing

TourismOhio said the Ohio.org map allows guests to see what areas of the state will be within the totality of the solar eclipse. Visitors to the site can also click on each individual county and be shown events happening within the county for the eclipse. This is a handy tool for families not sure how to celebrate the eclipse, as it shows a variety of fun events all across Ohio.

“We are excited to welcome eclipse enthusiasts to our great state,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “In Ohio, there’s far more to see and do beyond watching the solar eclipse. There are countless activities and destinations to explore. We encourage travelers to come early and state late for a full Heart of it All experience.”

In addition to this map, Ohio.org’s eclipse webpage contains interesting facts about eclipses, a “Lunar Road Trip” for families to take and various other activities to celebrate the eclipse.

The total solar eclipse will occur on the afternoon of April 8. Fifty-five counties in Ohio will be able to view the totality of the eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun.

This will be Ohio’s first total eclipse since 1806.