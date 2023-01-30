Trotwood pizza restaurant applies for liquor license

He said business is mostly carryout and delivery, but the restaurant seats around 60 people.

New York Pizzeria features New York-style pizza with a sauce and crust that stands out, Larck said. Customers can order anything from a 24-inch party pizza to calzones, strombolis and more. The restaurant also has daily specials.



Larck said it was the quality and fresh taste of the pizza that made he and Weatherly want to buy the business.

“We heard it was up for sale and we had eaten here and loved the pizza, so we decided to make that next step,” Larck said.

Larck is from Troy and Weatherly is from Eaton. Both previously worked in the Trotwood/Dayton area as managers for Wendy’s.

“The people of Trotwood have been very welcoming and very supportive of the transition to our company,” Larck said.

The restaurant is rolling out a new community program in which they plan to give back to area nonprofits. A featured nonprofit will receive 15 percent of their food sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the scheduled day.

New York Pizzeria offers delivery within a 4-mile radius or delivery via a third-party vendor like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Slice or Grubhub.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 937-837-3333.