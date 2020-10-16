Troutman Sound Labs gets Ohio historical marker

The project to secure the site with a historical marker began as an assignment for two Bowling Green State University graduate students, Kari Boroff and Jacqueline Hudson. Both, now BG alumni, spoke Friday morning during the ceremony.

“What started out as a school project blossomed into something that I could have never imagined,” Boroff said. ... “As a Dayton native, I already knew about the rich history of funk music that originated in the city, especially Zapp. However, I have to admit, at the beginning of this project, I did not know much about the Troutman Sound Lab. ... After discovering the wonderful contributions that were made through the recording studio, not only to the community but to the history of music, I realized that this site needed to be recognized and celebrated.”

Dayton’s funk legacy has been honored with an Ohio historical marker. The former site of Troutman Sound Labs, the Salem Avenue recording studio where music pioneer Roger Troutman and his family produced music, is the site of one of this year’s honors. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

The Troutman sound was embraced in the 1990s by some of the biggest names in hip-hop. In addition to rap producers sampling the group’s recordings, Roger Troutman also appeared on Snoop Dogg’s “Doggystyle” (1993), “California Love” by 2Pac and Dr. Dre (1995) and Kool Keith’s “Master of the Game” (1999).

Roger Troutman was killed on April 25, 1999, by his brother Larry Troutman in a shocking murder-suicide.

In 2012, the statue that now stands directly behind the historical marker was installed in the Salem and Catalpa Gateway to honor Roger Troutman. The metalwork was created by Dayton artist Michael Bashaw