Troy distillery releases collection of spirits for pickup at retail shop

The spirits will be sold out of Provisions Co., a retail shop at 214 S. Mulberry St. in Troy. The shop is connected to the A.M. Scott Distillery building.

The distillery’s Six-Times Distilled Vodka, Original Gin and Small Batch Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey will be available on or after April 1. Those interested can pre-order a bottle now.

Scott is working with Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., to bring The Mayflower building, an iconic site in downtown Troy, back to life. The space will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store.

Provisions Co. is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to pre-order bottles, visit www.scottdistillery.com or the distillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.