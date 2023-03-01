Troy distillery releases collection of spirits for pickup at retail shop

BreakingNews
PHOTOS: Construction progress at The Delco in downtown Dayton






By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A.M. Scott Distillery, a new distillery in Troy, has released a select collection of bourbon, vodka and gin bottles to the public.

“This has been a long-awaited day for our company. Our team came together and we’re incredibly proud of these products. We’re thrilled to now be able to share them with our community and beyond,” said Anthony Scott, president of A.M. Scott Distillery.

Spirits available for purchase include A.M. Scott’s Lemon Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Orange Gin and Scotty’s Single Barrel Bourbon. All customers that have pre-ordered bottles, including the sold-out Scotty’s Barrel Proof Bourbon, will also be able to pick up reserved bottles starting March 1, according to the distillery’s press release.

“The Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey collection is an ode to Scott’s Grandpa Scotty. He was an Air Force Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Miami County Sheriff,” the release said. “As a way to honor all heroes like Scotty, a portion of every bottle purchase will benefit The Darryl Worley Foundation.”

The spirits will be sold out of Provisions Co., a retail shop at 214 S. Mulberry St. in Troy. The shop is connected to the A.M. Scott Distillery building.

The distillery’s Six-Times Distilled Vodka, Original Gin and Small Batch Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey will be available on or after April 1. Those interested can pre-order a bottle now.

Scott is working with Wes Martin, owner of Busted Brick Realty LLC., to bring The Mayflower building, an iconic site in downtown Troy, back to life. The space will soon be the site of a live entertainment venue, craft cocktail bar and retail store.

Provisions Co. is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to pre-order bottles, visit www.scottdistillery.com or the distillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

