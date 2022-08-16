Two businesses team up to offer cookie dough, beer pairing this weekend

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is partnering with Spoonful, an edible cookie dough business with multiple “dough to go” locations in the Miami Valley, to bring a fun take on beer pairings Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

“We have been partnering with Spoonful for several years now,” said Kristy Moore, owner and manager at Crooked Handle Brewing Co. “We thought cookie dough was a unique spin on the sweet treat and beer pairings and we are always trying to branch out.”