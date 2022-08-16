Two businesses team up to offer cookie dough, beer pairing this weekend

Two local businesses are teaming up once again to offer a cookie dough and beer pairing for their customers this weekend.
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. in Springboro is partnering with Spoonful, an edible cookie dough business with multiple “dough to go” locations in the Miami Valley, to bring a fun take on beer pairings Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
“We have been partnering with Spoonful for several years now,” said Kristy Moore, owner and manager at Crooked Handle Brewing Co. “We thought cookie dough was a unique spin on the sweet treat and beer pairings and we are always trying to branch out.”
She noted their previous cookie dough and beer pairing event happened the last weekend of July and was well-received.
“We sold out all three days,” Moore said.
This weekend’s event will feature:
- Trinity Haze NIPA paired with Sugar Cookie
- Roadside PB Porter paired with Peanut Butter
- Coconut and Cocoa Nibs BA Stout paired with Brownie Batter
No ticket is needed for the event, but Moore said they are expecting to sell out quickly.
Upcoming events at the taproom include several floral workshops with Stems by Ratasha. More information is available on the brewery’s website.
The taproom, located at 760 N. Main Street in Springboro, is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information about Crooked Handle Brewing Co., visit www.crookedhandle.com or the brewpub’s Facebook page.
