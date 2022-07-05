Two Dayton-area restaurants recognized for wine programs

Two Dayton-area dining destinations were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs.
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, located at 8268 N. Main Street in Clayton and Carvers Steaks & Chops, located at 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, each received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.
Wine Spectator, founded in 1976, is a publication focusing on wine and wine culture. The publication also offers a series of signature events.
“The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen lists, containing both quality and diverse selections that are compatible with the menu’s style and pricing. Generally, these lists average around 100 selections but can be much larger. This year, 1,782 restaurants earned an Award of Excellence,” Wine Spectator’s article revealing the award winners said.
Other awards given to restaurants included the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. The Best of Award of Excellence honors programs offering 350 or more selections. 1,290 restaurants were recognized in this category.
The Grand Award, Wine Spectator’s most prestigious honor, recognized those with 1,000 or more selections. 97 restaurants were honored in this category. Award recipients from all three categories were selected from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories.
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill is a restaurant and retail wine, beer and cigar marketplace. Customers can select their own bottle of wine or beer and take it to their table to enjoy with their meal.
Carvers Steaks & Chops is a steakhouse featuring Midwestern aged steaks that are hand cut daily and broiled at 1800 degrees. The restaurant serves some of the finest and most diverse wines in the Miami Valley.
Both businesses are locally owned.
For more information on the Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Award Winners, visit www.winespectator.com.
