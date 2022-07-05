dayton-daily-news logo
X

Two Dayton-area restaurants recognized for wine programs

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill (pictured) and Carvers Steaks & Chops were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill (pictured) and Carvers Steaks & Chops were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs. SUBMITTED PHOTO

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
19 minutes ago

Two Dayton-area dining destinations were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs.

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, located at 8268 N. Main Street in Clayton and Carvers Steaks & Chops, located at 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, each received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

Wine Spectator, founded in 1976, is a publication focusing on wine and wine culture. The publication also offers a series of signature events.

ExploreTony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts now open in downtown Dayton

“The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen lists, containing both quality and diverse selections that are compatible with the menu’s style and pricing. Generally, these lists average around 100 selections but can be much larger. This year, 1,782 restaurants earned an Award of Excellence,” Wine Spectator’s article revealing the award winners said.

Other awards given to restaurants included the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. The Best of Award of Excellence honors programs offering 350 or more selections. 1,290 restaurants were recognized in this category.

The Grand Award, Wine Spectator’s most prestigious honor, recognized those with 1,000 or more selections. 97 restaurants were honored in this category. Award recipients from all three categories were selected from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories.

ExploreNew restaurant, bar to open Monday at golf club east of Xenia

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill is a restaurant and retail wine, beer and cigar marketplace. Customers can select their own bottle of wine or beer and take it to their table to enjoy with their meal.

Carvers Steaks & Chops is a steakhouse featuring Midwestern aged steaks that are hand cut daily and broiled at 1800 degrees. The restaurant serves some of the finest and most diverse wines in the Miami Valley.

Both businesses are locally owned.

For more information on the Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Award Winners, visit www.winespectator.com.

In Other News
1
The Mall at Fairfield Commons adds three new clothing stores
2
Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts now open in downtown Dayton
3
New restaurant, bar to open Monday at golf club east of Xenia
4
Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre to present locally produced film
5
Versailles teens compete in prestigious Jimmy Awards on Broadway

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top